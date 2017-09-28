Hugh Hefner's Will: Who Inherits the 'Playboy' Founder's Estimated $50 Million Fortune?

Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday at the age of 91, and the American media icon leaves behind an impressive fortune. The question now is, who will be receiving a piece of the sizeable inheritance?

With an enormous publishing empire to his name -- which Hefner founded in the early 1950s with a total start-up capital of $8,000 including money he borrowed from his mom -- the Playboy founder's estate is estimated to be worth $50 million.

However, a source close to Hefner’s family tells ET that the family is not expecting any battle over money because his wife, Crystal Harris, was "made well aware that she was not going to be inheriting anything from his death when they married."

Harris, who tied the knot with Hefner in 2012, was the publishing magnate's third wife following his first marriage to Mildred Williams -- with whom he shares two children, daughter Christie and son David -- and his subsequent marriage to Playboy Playmate Kimberly Conrad.