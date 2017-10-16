‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’: Looking Back on the Slasher Classic 20 Years Later

In more recent years, horror films have become a home for unknown actors, launching the careers of the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, The Witch) and Maika Monroe (It Follows). Twenty years ago, it was exactly where you wanted to be at the height of your career. I Know What You Did Last Summer cast some of the biggest stars of the late ’90s, including Jennifer Love Hewitt (Party of Five) as good-girl Julie and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as her pageant queen best friend, Helen. Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That) and Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions) rounded out the cast as their boyfriends, sensitive Ray and obnoxious Barry, respectively.

Aside from the film hitting a 20-year milestone, the cast has reason to celebrate as well. Despite their characters having no romantic connection, Gellar and Prinze began dating after they met on the set and eventually married; they now share two children together.

Following its release, the film was an undeniable hit, earning over $125 million worldwide at the box office. It even spawned two sequels, aptly titled I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. Both were critically panned and the series has been dead in the water since, but the original has stood the test of time and remains a staple in slasher history 20 years later.