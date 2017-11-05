'I, Tonya' Co-Stars Margot Robbie and Allison Janney Are in 'Complete Awe' of Each Other (Exclusive)
They may play a combative mother-daughter duo on screen, but in real life, Allison Janney and Margot Robbie are very much in awe of each other.
ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with both stars at the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where their film, I,Tonya, was honored with the Hollywood Ensemble Award, as well as Best Supporting Actor Award for Janney.
Janney had nothing but high praise for Robbie, who not only stars as controversial figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, but also served as a producer on the film.
"I'm in complete awe of what she's done," the Mom star said of Robbie and her work ethic. "She's not stopped working since we did this movie back in February. She and her husband [Tom Ackerley], and LuckyChap [Entertainment, the couple's production company], they're producing so many movies."
The actress also was in awe of Robbie's ability transform for roles like I, Tonya, as well as her upcoming appearance in Mary Queen of Scots, where she is practically unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I.
"I saw some of the pictures online because I had to do an interview with her for a magazine, and I was just floored by her," Janney said.
The West Wing alum also admitted that Robbie looks amazing out of costume and make up as well. "She is one of the most beautiful women on the planet, she really is," she gushed. "I can't stop looking at her pore-less skin and just like, salivating."
For her part, Robbie said she was thrilled for the movie to be honored so early in the awards season, and for the chance to work with co-stars like Janney and Sebastian Stan as both a producer and an actor.
"I mean, I feel like we hit the jackpot," the 27-year-old said of the casting process. "Not only brilliant, talented actors, but wonderful people and we all got along so well and we had so much fun. That, in itself, in my mind, is the best thing that could have happened, but to be recognized and get an award for it at the end of the day, is just icing on the cake."
The star also dished on her insanely busy work schedule that Janney had raved about.
"We've only finished filming Tonya in March and I've done three other films since then," Robbie revealed. "I'm in the middle of one right now."
"It's wild, but I'm so lucky to have these opportunities .I can't not take them," she added.
I,Tonya is receiving tons of award season buzz, as Robbie is poised to completely dominate Hollywood with her upcoming slate of projects. But even with the glowing praise, she's trying to stay humble.
"Take it all with a pinch of salt, right? I don't want to buy into the hype," she said.
For more on I, Tonya, watch the video below!