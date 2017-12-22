'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress and Wife Welcome First Child, Daughter Rosie -- See the Sweet Pics!

Christmas came early for iCarly star Nathan Kress.

The 25-year-old actor and his wife, London Elise, welcomed their first child, daughter Rosie Carolyn, on Thursday afternoon, well before their January 2018 due date, Kress revealed via social media on Friday night.

“Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy,” Kress captioned the first Instagram photos of his new bundle of joy, alongside lyrics from Switchfoot’s “Always.” “Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!”

Earlier this week, London celebrated her husband’s accomplishments with a loving pic on Instagram at a Christmas wrap party. “So proud of your hard work bebe,” she wrote.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in July, cleverly announcing the news on Instagram with a play on London’s name.

“Me and my baby in London. ??,Me, and my baby in London. Me. ? And my baby ? IN --->LONDON ??<--- Get it?????” Kress wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the two kissing and cradling London’s baby bump in front of London’s Big Ben.

The couple married in November 2015 in an intimate wedding in Los Angeles. Congrats to the new family of three!

