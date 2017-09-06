'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress Returns to Nick for a 'Game Shakers' Crossover -- Watch a Sneak Peek!
Freddie Benson is back!
iCarly star Nathan Kress is returning to Nickelodeon on Saturday’s all-new episode of Game Shakers, which is full of tributes and throwbacks to the beloved sitcom. The 24-year-old actor plays himself in the episode, titled “Game Shippers,” which finds Babe (Cree Cicchino), Kenzie (Madisyn Shipman), Hudson (Thomas Kuc), and Triple G (Benjamin Flores Jr.) tracking him down to answer some burning questions after they binge an iCarly marathon.
“I don’t know what happened to Carly’s mom,” Kress recites, as if he’s been asked a million times before. “I do know what the goat did, but I can’t tell you.”
But that’s not the information the young gaming gurus are after.
“Just tell us who you were in love with: Carly or Sam!” Triple G pleads. Check out the clip below to see more!
iCarly premiered on Nickelodeon 10 years ago on Friday, and to celebrate, TeenNick is airing an iCarly marathon -- featuring every episode from all five seasons of Nickelodeon’s longest running sitcom -- all week, from Monday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 9.
To cap off the week, Kress’ episode of Game Shakers airs Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.