Idina Menzel Marries Aaron Lohr: 'It Was Magical'
From Disney princess to blushing bride!
Idina Menzel and her actor beau, Aaron Lohr, tied the knot over the weekend in a "magical" ceremony and the Frozen star took to Twitter to announce the big news.
"Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home," she shared. "Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical."
While no other details were provided, fans responded with their heartfelt congrats.
Lohr, 41, and Menzel, 46, met while filming the 2005 big-screen adaptation of Rent. They began dating nearly a decade later and got engaged a year ago this week. The actress, who will reprise her role as the voice of Elsa in Olaf's Frozen Adventure, also announced the news of their engagement last year via social media.
Shortly after getting engaged, Menzel told ET that she is "super happy."
"I'm happy because it's all coming together, everything feels good," she said. "I went through a lot of stuff and it's new beginnings."
This is the second marriage for Menzel, who has an 8-year-old son, Walker, with ex-husband Taye Diggs.
Earlier this year, the Glee actress told ET that she was struggling with planning the logistics for her wedding.
"It's not really going well. I mean, I love my man, everything’s going well," she clarified. "[But] I don’t know when, I don’t know what."
