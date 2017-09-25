Idina Menzel Marries Aaron Lohr: 'It Was Magical'

Shortly after getting engaged, Menzel told ET that she is "super happy."

"I'm happy because it's all coming together, everything feels good," she said. "I went through a lot of stuff and it's new beginnings."

This is the second marriage for Menzel, who has an 8-year-old son, Walker, with ex-husband Taye Diggs.

Earlier this year, the Glee actress told ET that she was struggling with planning the logistics for her wedding.