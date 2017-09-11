Idris Elba and His Former Miss Vancouver Girlfriend Make Their Red Carpet Debut at TIFF -- See the Pics!

"Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so," Elba said in an interview last month with Essence magazine. "Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling."

Fair enough, Idris. But if George Clooney can have a change of heart, anyone can!

Watch the Molly’s Game trailer below.