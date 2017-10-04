Idris Elba Says Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Feud Made Co-Hosting the 2016 Met Gala 'A Bit Awkward'
Idris Elba had a blast co-hosting the 2016 Met Gala! There was just one thing though...
The Luther star opened up about the annual fashion event in an interview with The New York Times, where he admitted that Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud -- which found new life that year after West's infamous "Famous" lyrics -- made things "a little awkward."
"It was great [co-hosting]. I felt really famous that day," the 45-year-old actor explained. "It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award. We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn’t know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, 'Oh, this is awks.'"
Another thing Elba confirmed during his Times sit-down was that during his weed-dealing days, he had some famous clientele -- Dave Chappelle, specifically!
"I don’t want to name names because I’ll get in trouble and they’ll curse at me but yes, I sold to most of those comedians that walked in," Elba confirmed.
Meanwhile, if Swift's first single off her upcoming new album, "Look What You Made Me Do" is any indication, the bad blood is still brewing between her and West, and the pot is hot.
