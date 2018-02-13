Idris Elba's Fiancée Gushes About Their Relationship in Sweet Instagram Post

Idris Elba is one lucky man.

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, the Thor: Ragnarok star's loving fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show her soon-to-be-husband some love, and reflect on how much their relationship means to her.

"Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full," Dhowre captioned a heartwarming snapshot of the cute couple holding hands across the table after enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant. "I love you. Forever will always feel to short. #imsuchacheeseball."

The touching declaration of love comes just days after the 45-year-old actor surprised his lady love by popping the question at a screening of his new film, Yardie, on Saturday morning.

Elba and Dhowre, a 29-year-old model and Miss Vancouver 2014, began dating last year after meeting in Canada while the actor was filming his recent drama The Mountain Between Us.

Elba has been married twice before, to Hanne ‘Kim’ Norgaard from 1999 until 2003 and to Sonya Nicole Hanklin in 2006. He shares 15-year-old daughter Isan with Kim and is also dad to 3-year-old son Winston with his ex-girlfriend, Naiyana Garth.

When Valentine's Day came around last year, Elba teamed up with Omaze to raise money for the nonprofit organization W.E. Can Lead by auctioning off a very special date with himself. To promote the campaign, the celebrated actor took some hilarious dating advice from young kids, and their words of wisdom are simply adorable. Check out the video below to see more.

