Iggy Azalea Talks Destroying Ex-Fiance Nick Young’s Clothes: ‘I Burned It All, Darling!'

Iggy Azalea decided to hit her ex-fiance Nick Young where it hurt – his designer duds! The 27-year-old “Black Widow” rapper opened up about her revenge on her former basketball beau during Sunday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I burned it all, darling!” Azalea declared, laughing. “I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it seems like that didn’t work. Every designer you could think of I burned.”

Azalea came up with the idea after her first way of venting her frustrations with Young wasn’t working out as well as she hoped.

“I used to break stuff in our house, and I realized that I was breaking my own s**t,” she explained. “I was like, ‘That’s stupid.’ And he didn’t care. So I was like, ‘I’m gonna find some s**t you care about and I’m gonna start destroying that s**t,’ which is his clothes.”

Azalea explained she used her outdoor fire pit to do the deed, explaining the crafty way she told Young about her plan.

“I text him a video and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your things, so I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on, progressing on the spectrum from cheap to expensive,’” she said. “But I will say expensive doesn’t burn well. Expensive things do not burn well, all the Forever 21 just [lit up].”

Young and Azalea finally called it quits after more than two years together in 2016. The NBA star was exposed in a taped locker room conversation, admitting to cheating on Azalea. After the couple briefly reunited, they officially ended things that June.

"Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him, it's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," Azalea wrote on Instagram at the time. "I genuinely wish Nick the best. It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're [sic] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."

Young simply tweeted, “Single.”

Since the split, Azalea has candidly opened up about her feelings. Watch the clip below for more!

