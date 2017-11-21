Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Nominations -- See the Full List!

Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird all had great showings at the 2018 Independent Spirit Award nominations!

The nominees were announced on Tuesday morning, with the Armie Hammer-ledCall Me by Your Name leading the pack with six nominations, followed closely by Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed, genre-bending thriller Get Out with five, and Lady Bird, with four.

All three films are competing for Best Picture, along with The Florida Project and The Rider. The Independent Spirit Awards are sometimes seen as a tea leaf for how the Academy Awards will sway -- the Best Picture winner of this show has gone on to also earn the distinction at the Oscars for five out of the last six years.

Peele earned a nod in the Best Director category, and the film's lead, Daniel Kaluuya is up for Best Male Lead, along with James Franco, who is nominated for The Disaster Artist. In the Best Female Lead category, Saoirse Ronan is up for Lady Bird.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

Best Director

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny and Josh Safdie, Good Time

Chloé Zhao, The Rider

Best First Feature

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy

Patti Cake$

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner

Francis McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy

Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More

Best Male Lead

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Robert Pattinson, Good Time

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bennie Safdie, Good Time

Best Screenplay

Lady Bird

The Lovers

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Get Out

Beatriz at Dinner

Best First Screenplay

Donald Cried

The Big Sick

Women Who Kill

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Best Cinematography

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Columbus

Beach Rats

Call Me by Your Name

The Rider

Best Editing

Good Time

Call Me by Your Name

The Rider

Get Out

I, Tonya

John Cassavetes Award

A Ghost Story

Dayveon

Life and Nothing More

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

Robert Altman Award

Mudbound

Best Documentary

The Departure

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

Best International Film

A Fantastic Woman

BPM

Lady Macbeth

I Am Not a Witch

Loveless

Piaget Producers Award

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award

Amman Abassi, Dayveon

Justin Chon, Gook

Truer Than Fiction Award

Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefski, Quest

Jeff Unay, Cage Fighter

Annual Bonnie Award

So Young Kim

Chloe Zhao

Lynn Shelton

The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards take place on March 3, 2018.

