Initial Tom Petty Death Reports Inaccurate, Singer Remains Hospitalized Following Cardiac Arrest

UPDATE: Initial reports of Tom Petty's death were inaccurate.

The 66-year-old rocker was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was found unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu, California, home. According to TMZ, Petty was put on life support at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, then taken off of it as his family has a do not resuscitate order in place. At this time, Petty is still alive, but is not expected to live through the day, TMZ reports.

ET has reached out to Petty's reps and officials to confirm details.