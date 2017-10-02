Initial Tom Petty Death Reports Inaccurate, Singer Remains Hospitalized Following Cardiac Arrest
UPDATE: Initial reports of Tom Petty's death were inaccurate.
The 66-year-old rocker was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was found unconscious after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu, California, home. According to TMZ, Petty was put on life support at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, then taken off of it as his family has a do not resuscitate order in place. At this time, Petty is still alive, but is not expected to live through the day, TMZ reports.
ET has reached out to Petty's reps and officials to confirm details.
The LAPD previously reportedly confirmed news of the singer's death and have since clarified they have no information on Petty's status.
Last week, Petty performed what may become his final show in Los Angeles as part of the 40th Anniversary Tour with the Heartbreakers. According to several concertgoers, he appeared healthy, happy and energetic. "I wanna thank all of ya for coming out tonight. We love you dearly, I want to thank you for 40 years of a really great time," he told the crowd before launching into his final song, "American Girl."
Born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Gainesville, Florida, the music legend, whose full name is Thomas Earl Petty, is best known as the lead singer of the legendary rock group, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Together, the band rose to fame in the late '70s and '80s and were on the forefront of the heartland rock movement -- characterized by a straightforward music style with elements of synthpop, classic rock sound and lyrics relating to blue collar issues -- along with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger and John Mellencamp. Some of their most popular songs include "Breakdown," "American Girl," "Refugee," "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and "Learning to Fly."
Petty is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and has sold more than 80 million records worldwide. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.