‘Insecure’ Issa and Lawrence Finally Face Off During a Friend’s Party
After weeks (or possibly months) of no contact, Issa (Issa Rae) and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) were forced to be in the same room together.
The bitter exes finally faced off at a birthday party for their mutual friend, Derek (Wade Allen-Marcus), on Sunday’s installment of Insecure.
To kick off the episode, Issa told Molly (Yvonne Orji) that Daniel's (Y’Lan Noel) “sexplosion” hit her in the eye. He later apologized only to reveal that the incident was a revenge move of sorts, prompting Issa to tell him to never call her ever again.
Meanwhile at work, Issa made peace with Frieda (Lisa Joyce), and the two vowed to increase Latino enrollment in their after school program -- even if the school’s vice principle didn't seem to care.
As if the workplace wasn’t challenging enough, Issa stumbled upon a couple of troubling developments involving Lawrence: He’s coming to Derek’s birthday party, and he blocked her on Facebook because he didn't want to see photos of Daniel on her page.
While Lawrence seemed to be keeping an eye on Issa’s love life, he’s still trying to build one of his own. The new lady in his life is his co-worker, Aparna (Jasmine Kaur), who casually invited herself to Derek’s party since she and Lawrence had plans later that night.
Lawrence and Aparna then walked into the party, unaware that it was actually a sit-down dinner, and Issa was seated across the table from them. Following a few painfully awkward attempts at not glancing in each other’s direction, Issa and Lawrence stepped outside to get some things off of their chest.
But the conversation got “hella disrespectful” and ended with Lawrence (who had a threesome with strangers that he met at a grocery story) calling Issa a “f**king h*e.” It seems that Lawrence either forgot about his post-breakup sexual recklessness, or he left that part out for the sake of winning the argument. Whatever the case, his words upset Issa enough for her to take her frustrations out on the furniture in her apartment.
Needless to say, Derek’s casual birthday soiree turned into an awkward mess, with Issa on one side and Lawrence on the other, while Molly’s stuck somewhere between her feelings for Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson) and being envious of his wife.
The Insecure seasontwo finale airs on Sunday at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.