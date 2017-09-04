‘Insecure’ Issa and Lawrence Finally Face Off During a Friend’s Party

While Lawrence seemed to be keeping an eye on Issa’s love life, he’s still trying to build one of his own. The new lady in his life is his co-worker, Aparna (Jasmine Kaur), who casually invited herself to Derek’s party since she and Lawrence had plans later that night.

Lawrence and Aparna then walked into the party, unaware that it was actually a sit-down dinner, and Issa was seated across the table from them. Following a few painfully awkward attempts at not glancing in each other’s direction, Issa and Lawrence stepped outside to get some things off of their chest.