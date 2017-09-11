‘Insecure’ Issa and Lawrence Tie Up Loose Ends in Season 2 Finale

Although Lawrence hasn’t been dating Aparna (Jasmine Kaur) very long, the romance is already showing signs of distress after he learns that she and their co-worker, Colin, had a sexual relationship.

What’s more, Lawrence can’t stop being reminded of Issa. Besides seeing Molly during dinner with Aparna, he spots his ex, and her bestie, in a crowd while running a marathon with his new flame.

Thanks to some pretty terrible advice from Chad (Neil Brown Jr.) and Derek (Wade Allain-Marcus), Lawrence attempts to confront Aparna about Colin, but his post-breakup trust issues come to the surface.

While Aparna tries to convince him that there’s nothing going on with Colin, he blurts out that he doesn’t like “liars.” Ironically enough, Issa calls during the car conversation, causing Aparna to hop out of his vehicle, leaving Lawrence alone with his jealous thoughts.

Meanwhile, Lawrence eventually listens to Issa’s voicemail message (more on that later) and ends up back at the apartment that they used to share.