Inside Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split: It's Been 'Brewing For a While' (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they were calling it quits after eight years of marriage on Monday, but multiple sources tell ET that the breakup has been a long time coming.

The split "has been brewing for a while," one source tells ET.

"They have been fighting the last couple of years -- quite a bit," a second source notes. "There is a sense of relief on both of their parts."

The source adds, "They have tried working on things and had therapy but nothing changed."

According to the source, a point of contention between the former couple was Channing's alleged public flirting, which the source says made Jenna uncomfortable.

"He flirts with everyone when he is in public," the source claims. "She gets embarrassed and gets upset. Their friends noticed it. There was no fixing him."

A third source close to the former couple adds, "I would see Jenna and Channing together a lot and she always seemed very on guard and possessive."

However, according to our second source, it looks like the breakup is the best for both Dewan and Tatum.

"She will blossom without him," the source says. "And Channing finally doesn’t have to hide that he was ready to move on."

ET has reached out to Dewan and Tatum's reps for comment.

On Monday, the Step Up stars, both 37, made it clear in a joint statement on Instagram that they were still on good terms, and would continue to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the statement read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," the statement continued. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly."

Hours before the split was announced, Dewan was snapped in Los Angeles, still wearing her wedding ring.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

