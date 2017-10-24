Inside Drake's Bar Mitzvah-Themed 31st Birthday Party and the Celebrity Guest List (Exclusive)
Drake knows how to throw a party!
The rapper celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday night at West Hollywood hot spot Poppy, and a slew of his celebrity friends showed up to party. ET has learned that the star-studded guest list included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, G-Eazy Jamie Foxx, Kelly Rowland and Hailey Baldwin, who was recently romantically linked to Drake.
Other stars seen entering the nightclub were Lamar Odom, Usain Bolt and Halsey. Going all out, the venue's signage was even changed from "Poppy" to "Papi" as a tribute to Drake, who sometimes goes by Champagne Papi.
An eyewitness at the invitation-only event tells ET that the party was sports and Bar Mitzvah-themed, and included photos and videos of Drake as a child displayed on monitors. The dress code for the soiree was semi-formal and guests were treated to pizza and Dippin' Dots, as they would at a teenager's party.
Prior to the bash, the "Hotline Bling" musician shared a photo collage of himself as a baby that also included autographs and messages. "My bar mitzvah board," Drake captioned the pic.
No birthday party would be complete without some birthday wishes!
At midnight, when Drake turned 31, the birthday boy's family and friends held up red solo cups and toasted him. "[Drake] had a huge smile on his face as everyone sang,” an eyewitness tells ET. "He took a bow at the end of the song."
In addition to the toast, the rapper's father, Dennis Graham, gave a speech in praise of his son, noting that it's been an honor to watch him grow into a successful, grounded person.
The party went late into the night, an eyewitness reveals, noting that the man behind Poppy, h.wood Group co-founder John Terzian, surprised Drake with dozens of sparklers and a few dozen bottles of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Rose.
It was then time for Drake to address his guests. With Virginia Black whiskey in hand, the man of the hour thanked everyone for coming out.
By the time 2 a.m. rolled around, an eyewitness says Drake was seen playing bartender to his friends.
Somehow, the rapper managed to top his 30th birthday, which also included a star-studded guest list. This time last year, Taylor Swift was seen at the rapper's party, which was also attended by her frenemy, Katy Perry, and their ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.
