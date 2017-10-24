Inside Drake's Bar Mitzvah-Themed 31st Birthday Party and the Celebrity Guest List (Exclusive)

Drake knows how to throw a party!

The rapper celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday night at West Hollywood hot spot Poppy, and a slew of his celebrity friends showed up to party. ET has learned that the star-studded guest list included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, G-Eazy Jamie Foxx, Kelly Rowland and Hailey Baldwin, who was recently romantically linked to Drake.

Other stars seen entering the nightclub were Lamar Odom, Usain Bolt and Halsey. Going all out, the venue's signage was even changed from "Poppy" to "Papi" as a tribute to Drake, who sometimes goes by Champagne Papi.