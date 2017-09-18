Inside the Emmy After-Parties: From Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Date Night to James Corden's Dance Moves
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards was filled with memorable moments -- but when the cameras are off, the stars really cut loose.
ET mingled with Emmy winners and their famous friends at the star-studded after-parties, with Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus making their first official public appearance and James Corden causing a scene on the dance floor.
Here's an inside look into Hollywood's most exclusive soirees:
WATCH: Emmys 2017-- Reese Witherspoon Calls 'Big Little Lies' Win 'Really Emotional'
HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center
Ben Affleck Supports His Emmy-Winning Girlfriend: While Affleck and Shookus have been seen out and about for months, the Emmys was their first time showing up together at a public event. Shookus took home an Emmy for Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series for her role as a producer on Saturday Night Live and the 45-year-old actor was there to support her.
The two joined Curb Your Enthusiasm stars Larry David and Jeff Garlin at HBO's after-party, and an eyewitness tells ET that Affleck appeared "casual and comfortable" while chatting with Shookus and those at his table.
Big Little Lies family night: Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern celebrated their Emmy wins with their children by their side. Witherspoon had her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, join her at the after-party, while Dern's 16-year-old son, Ellery, and 12-year-old daughter, Jaya, were happy to hang out with their mom.
As for Nicole Kidman, she and husband Keith Urban had a PDA-filled date night after her big win.
Outfit changes and Veep's big win: Former Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough made an outfit change before hitting up the after-parties, and looked stunning in a yellow gown.
Meanwhile, the cast of Veep celebrated their big night together, with Anna Chlumsky giving a toast at her table. Tony Hale joked with ET that he felt like he was babysitting as he and his wife, Martel Thompson, were entertaining his parents at the Emmys and after-parties.
WATCH: Nicole Kidman Delivers Powerful Speech After Winning Her First Emmy for 'Big Little Lies'
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Los Angeles Convention Center
Dance Party: A number of Emmy winners joined the award show's host Stephen Colbert at the after-party and got their accolades engraved. An eyewitness tells ET that Late Late Show host James Corden got the party turnt up when he started a train around the dance floor.
Dancing With the Stars pros Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess were also seen busting a move to French Montana's song, "Unforgettable."
Meanwhile, Atlanta star Donald Glover was spotted doing an impressive moonwalk.
Bar Buds: While the men hit the dance floor, American Horror Story stars Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson were spotted at the bar. An eyewitness tells ET that Lange's cocktail of choice was a vodka soda with lime juice, while Paulson opted for a tequila soda with lime juice.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was also at the soiree, and changed into red pants and a fringe top.
WATCH: Donald Glover on Making History With Double Emmy Win, Talks Expecting Baby No. 2
Hulu's 2017 Emmy After Party at Otium
Mad Men reunion: After winning for her role in The Handmaids Tale, Elisabeth Moss celebrated with her Mad Men co-star, Jon Hamm. Moss portrayed the feisty Peggy Olson alongside Hamm, who portrayed Don Draper, on the AMC show and the two looked beyond happy to see one another at the after-party.
Handmaids Show Up to After-Party: The Hulu party had some unexpected party guests! Ann Dowd and the stars of The Handmaids Tale posed with models dressed as handmaids while holding onto their Emmy awards.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Handmaid's Tale' Cast on Elisabeth Moss Getting Bleeped
FOX, FX And National Geographic 69th Primetime Emmy Awards After-Party at Vibiana
This Is Us Stars Celebrate: Chrissy Metz partied with her This Is Us onscreen dad, Milo Ventimiglia, who gushed to ET about Sterling K. Brown's big win. The 40-year-old actor admitted that he tried to vote for Brown to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama but was not allowed because he too was nominated in that category.
Modern Family outfit changes: The women of Modern Family had some wardrobe malfunctions and quick changes before arriving to the after-party.
Sarah Hyland revealed to ET that her dress broke in the car and she had to safety pin it. Hyland's onscreen mom, Julie Bowen, shared that she changed into a sequin yellow dress in her car before posing at the soiree.
Glover, who won an Emmy for his role in FX's Atlanta, also hit up this after-party and quipped to ET that he was trying really hard not to look Oprah Winfrey in the eye when he accepted his accolades.
PHOTOS: 2017 Emmys -- The Best and Worst Dressed Stars
AMC Networks 69th Primetime Emmy Awards After-Party at BOA Steakhouse
Better Call Saul Stars Know How to Party: Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk posed next to a cut-out of himself from Better Call Saul before partying with his co-stars and show creator Vince Gilligan.
: EXCLUSIVE: Sterling K. Brown Adorably Thanks His Wife Backstage at Emmys -- 'You Are the Bomb'
Prior to the celebrities hitting the town, there were quite a few snubs and surprises at the actual Emmy Awards.
Here's a recap of what went down during TV's biggest night:
Reporting by Leanne Aguilera, Tracie De La Rosa and Angelique Jackson.