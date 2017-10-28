Inside George Clooney & Rande Gerber's Epic Casamigos Halloween Party (Exclusive)
Rande Gerber pulled double duty on Friday night!
The Casamigos co-founder escorted two beautiful women to his annual Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Friday: his wife, Cindy Crawford, and George Clooney's wife, Amal!
George was MIA for the evening, but that didn't stop the party from being packed with A-listers. The Casamigos team outdid themselves this year, as stars flocked to the Old Tower Records Space in head-to-toe '70s ensembles.
"[We] serve a lot of Casamigos and everyone just kind of lets loose and has a great time," Gerber confessed to ET's Lauren Zima of how he pulls in the biggest crowd in Hollywood, year after year. "It's really the one time everyone gets to let loose and play dress up, and pretty much everyone is friends. It's all part of the House of Friends.... Everyone looks forward to that one night of the year."
When asked if they've given any advice to George and Amal about raising kids in the spotlight, Crawford was quick to note that leading by example is sometimes the best form of advice.
"I think that the cool thing is [that George and Amal] know our kids. They're like, 'You guys' kids are so great,'" Crawford said. "I think it just inspires them to know that you can have like, normal kids, even if your life is a little bit in the spotlight sometimes. I think they see Presley and Kaia and see they have good manners, they have their friends from school, and I think that shows them you can do it."
Inside the party, guests were treated to three kinds of specialty drinks, a Bangin' Margarita, Spicy Margarita and Midnight Grove, as well as two food trucks with plenty to eat.
An eyewitness tells ET that Amal showed off her "fun side" at the party and "let loose."
"She was dancing with a cocktail in hand at a private table on the right side of the room," an eyewitness tells ET of the new mom, who sat with Crawford and Gerbe much of the night.
Another fun guest was Jon Hamm, who ET's eyewitness says was "working the room all night!"
"He said hi to several guy friends as he made his way around the main dance floor," the eyewitness shares of the actor, who wasn't seen with a drink. "He didn't appear to be with anyone."
While Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban made a quick appearance dressed as Sonny & Cher, Derek Hough (dressed as a bear) and Hayley Erbert were spotted dancing the night away by the main bar. "They were clearly having a great time. They smiled the whole time," ET's eyewitness reports.
Also in attendance were Glen Powell, Courtney Love, Rachel Zoe and Shannen Doherty -- as well as Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid, who brought his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. "The two of them are clearly still very much a couple," the eyewitness says. "Anwar had his arm around Nicola's waist. They were very cute."
As if the party wasn't cool enough, guests interacted with the new Casamigos Mixed Reality experience, created with VR Playhouse, to combine real-time compositing, interactive 3D and social media. Partygoers found themselves immersed in a collection of interactive environments and themes. As they began to engage, the hosts of the party (and notorious pranksters), George and Rande, virtually invaded each of their videos.
