Inside Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Rehearsals

Justin Timberlake is ready for the Super Bowl spotlight!

The Man of the Woods singer's dance crew and choreographers tease what to expect from his halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the big game on Sunday, Feb. 4, in a new Pepsi-shared video of the behind-the-scenes preparations.

For the 13-minute set, Timberlake obviously went with his longtime choreographer, Marty Kudelka, whom he raves about in the vid.

"He's sort of a genius. Not sort of," the 36-year-old artist shares. "We've known each other so long, such good friends. He has his own style of movement that complements the way that I like to move onstage. It's crisp without being showboat-y."

And Thursday, Timberlake shared with fans a potential new addition to the Super Bowl setlist, "Say Something," a collaboration with Chris Stapleton featuring no doubt his most impressive video yet. Watch below to see the duo, along with an entire choir, pull off an incredible performance of the song, in what appears to be one take.

Meanwhile, Timberlake took a break from Super Bowl preparations to FaceTime with Ashleigh, a young fan who suffers from Osteo Sarcoma, about how the rehearsals are going and how she is doing. The sweet exchange was then shared to the Prayers for Ashleigh Facebook group.

Someone face-timed to lift Ashleigh’s spirits! (Justin Timberlake) it worked for her and mom! I had to crop part of it... Posted by Prayers for Ashleigh, Fighting Osteo Sarcoma on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Super Bowl LIl kicks off on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on CBS.

