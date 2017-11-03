Inside Kendall Jenner's 22nd Birthday Party -- and Her $10,000 Boots!
Kendall Jenner went "intimate" for her 22nd birthday party.
The model celebrated her special day at West Hollywood hot spot Petite Taqueria on Thursday night, hosting less than 50 people for a Dia de los Muertos-themed bash.
Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Kendall’s rumored boyfriend, Blake Griffin, Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye were all in attendance at Petite Taqueria, which eyewitnesses tell ET was decorated with candles, gold and black balloons and a DJ booth.
Guests enjoyed an assortment of Petite Taqueria’s tacos, including the crispy beef, shrimp, Baja fish and chicken, nachos, sweet corn tamales, taquitos, guacamole and Queso dip. Specialty cocktails, including the Paloma, Classic Margarita and Spicy Margarita, were served.
Kendall definitely wasn't shying away from attention, as she showed off her abs in a white crop top, and entered the party wearing $10,000 Saint Laurent boots.
Inside the party, an eyewitness tells ET that "Blake and Kendall were having the most fun. They were all smiles and dancing to the music." Hailey made a special speech for her best friend, before guests sang happy birthday to Kendall, who was "hitting and breaking a piñata full of candy," and left around 1 a.m.
Kendall, who turned 22 on Friday, reflected on her best birthdays in a post on her app. "I usually don't plan anything too crazy, I just like to be with friends and family," she explained, before calling out her 4th, 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th birthdays as her favorites.
"My sweet 16 was so much fun," she wrote. "Tyga performed for all my friends, and my parents got me the most amazing Range Rover. I was so surprised and felt so lucky."
"My friends and family came out to the Nice Guy for my 20th birthday, and even though I couldn't eat any dessert (my first Victoria's Secret show was coming up!) I still had such a blast," she added, as her sisters and friends wished her a happy birthday on social media.
