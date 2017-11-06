Inside Kim and Kanye’s Multimillion Dollar Mansion Sale: See the Pics & Meet the New Owner! (Exclusive)

“Kim is super savvy when it comes to real estate,” Altman shared, explaining that the reality star has a particular knack for the business. Over the last decade, the pair has worked together to sell six homes for Kardashian West. “Every house that we've done business with together, she's knocked it out of the park. She's done certain things to properties that really add a lot of value. “

In the case of this home, Altman explained, Kim and Kanye did not spare any expense with the renovations. The couple purchased the one-acre home for $9 million in 2013, and spent the better part of two years transforming it into an abode that was all their own.

“Every inch of that house was thought out by Kim and Kanye,” Altman explained. “They were the designers. They were the vision.”

“They did a complete makeover on the house, and it really represents Kim and Kanye and where they are in their life right now," he continued. "It's very artistic, very minimalist. It's almost like walking through a museum.”