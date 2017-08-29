Inside Mariah Carey’s Closet: Gifts From Floyd Mayweather, a Lingerie Room & 5 Shelves of Pink Shoes!

“I’m not as casual as most people,” the songstress says while sipping bubbly out of a champagne glass emblazoned with her initials, in a video posted by the outlet.

No kidding! Casual is definitely not the theme of Carey’s closet, which features all kinds of gorgeous clothes and accessories and enough bling to light the Las Vegas Strip, where she’ll be performing Christmas shows in December.

Let’s start with the shoes -- the singer has walls lined with shelves of sparkling footwear, with no less than five dedicated to pink or part-pink heels! Then there’s the stunning array of silver works of art. “I’m a shoe fanatic,” she admits, before heading over to the “only shoes that matter” -- slip-ons! “When I was pregnant, that’s all I could wear.”

Naturally, the singer has no shortage of amazing gowns, with some of them hanging on display on the wardrobe walls. “I have a lot of different dresses positioned … just because,” she says with a laugh while showing off the fantastic frocks.