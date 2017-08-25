Inside Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's Split: Troubled From the Start, Amicable In the End

An additional source close to the couple added to those statements, telling ET, "Vanessa is an extremely down-to-earth girl and truly wanted that happily-ever-after with Nick."

"They both put in a lot of work in the relationship and care a lot for each other," the source continued. "However, time proved that they were better off parting ways in the end. It wasn't the distance or the limelight [that broke them up]. They just weren't the best match for each other."

A third source close to Viall said it was "very much a real relationship and there wasn't a straw that broke the camel's back."

"Nick wants to find someone to be with and so does Vanessa. They tried moving in together and supporting each other at different events, ultimately they just weren't compatible," the source continued. "They're still friends and keeping in touch. The split is very amicable."

"Nick's friends in Bachelor Nation aren't surprised by the split," another source added. "Nick and Vanessa wouldn't really hang out much with everyone as a couple. It was usually Nick alone outside of events. People didn't feel like they knew Vanessa very well.”

Added another, “It seemed like from the start, he just did Bachelor to get on Dancing With the Stars."

Even members from Bachelor Nation questioned the couple's future, mainly because Grimaldi seemed to keep them at a distance. Multiple women from Viall's season of The Bachelor, including Jasmine Goode and Danielle Lombard, shared with ET that they had little to no communication with Grimaldi following the show -- and could therefore only judge the relationship from the outside.

"I think Taylor talks to [Vanessa], I think Danielle [Maltby] does. I've seen [Vanessa] here and there. There's no hard feelings, you know?" Goode said when she stopped by ET for a Facebook Live interview earlier this week. "I just say 'hey' when I see her. Keep it movin'. We're not, like, besties."