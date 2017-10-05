Inside ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd’s $6 Million ‘Coastal Glam’ Mansion (Exclusive)

Kelly Dodd is saying goodbye to beachside living.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently sold her $6 million Corona del Mar, California, home and is preparing to move out in the coming weeks. The sale was in the works long before Kelly announced plans to divorce her husband of 11 years, Michael, late last month. The 42-year-old reality TV personality has been on the hunt for a more suburban house for her and her 10-year-old daughter, Jolie, for years.

“Jolie's really interested in having, like, a trampoline, a backyard, perhaps a pool,” she shares. “[Also, more] security. Being behind a guard gate is really my main concern.”

ET got an exclusive invite inside the Newport Beach estate for one final tour with Kelly and her realtor, star of Bravo’s new show, Real Estate Wars (premiering Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo), Leo Goldschwartz.

The four-story mansion is just under 4,400 square feet, with five bedrooms and four and a half baths. It sits steps away from California Riviera and is custom designed in a style Leo dubs “coastal glam.” All the finishes give the home a resort feel.