Inside Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Relationship, How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About It (Exclusive)

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are having a great time together.

A source tells ET that Disick and Richie “are still going strong” and “having a great time” after PDA photos of the two surfaced in September.

According to the source, it’s unclear how “serious” their relationship is but they’re “happy and having fun for now.”

Richie and Disick previously dismissed rumors of their relationship as far back as May, when they were first spotted together in Cannes. The 19-year-old model swiftly tweeted about the supposed romance, saying, "Scott and I are just homies."