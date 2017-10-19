Inside Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Relationship, How Kourtney Kardashian Feels About It (Exclusive)
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are having a great time together.
A source tells ET that Disick and Richie “are still going strong” and “having a great time” after PDA photos of the two surfaced in September.
According to the source, it’s unclear how “serious” their relationship is but they’re “happy and having fun for now.”
Richie and Disick previously dismissed rumors of their relationship as far back as May, when they were first spotted together in Cannes. The 19-year-old model swiftly tweeted about the supposed romance, saying, "Scott and I are just homies."
“[The two] reconnected romantically in the past few months,” the source said. In fact, earlier this week the happy couple continued their PDA fest, while vacationing in Italy.
Richie shared several snaps from the fun day out on her Instagram account, including a pic of the couple posing on a bridge looking serious. “Run away with it,” she captioned the photo.
Disick, who previously dated Kourtney Kardashian and shares three kids with the reality star, has also taken to his Instagram Stories to share sweet photos of himself with Richie.
Despite the public PDA photos, the source tells ET that Kourtney doesn't care about Disick’s relationship.
"At this point Kourtney isn't interested in Scott as a romantic partner,” the source explained. “All that matters to her is that he is a good father to their children. He loves his kids and he's good to them. She does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with.”
