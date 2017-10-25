Inside Selena Gomez's Reunion With Justin Bieber -- and Where Things Stand With The Weeknd (Exclusive)

Looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have left all the drama behind.

The two superstars -- who dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 -- were spotted hanging out at her home in Studio City, California, on Sunday, and a source tells ET that the meeting was strictly platonic. According to our source, Gomez and Bieber were with a group of mutual friends from their church, and it isn't the first time the two have reconnected since their breakup.

"Selena is still with The Weeknd, and she only sees Justin as a friend," the source says. "Selena is the one who got Justin involved in this church. It was her attempt to help turn his life around, and it really did help. He's really committed to it and has formed a strong network. So, they have a lot of mutual friends now from that."

According to our source, Gomez, 25, is in a good place in her life -- to the point where she is able to see her ex, 23-year-old Bieber, without any issues. The source says she's also got a whole new outlook on life after undergoing a kidney transplant over the summer due to her Lupus.