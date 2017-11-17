Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 'Magical,' Star-Studded Wedding (Exclusive Details)

Once Williams and Ohanian said their "I dos," that's when the bride really cut loose! According to ET's source, Williams wore a pair of Nike sneakers made "especially for her" to the reception and for good reason -- seeing as "she danced all night.”

But she wasn't dancing alone! The source noted that at one point in the evening Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Ciara, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker were all "dancing hard" with Williams.

The happy couple -- who recently welcomed their first child -- also didn't just enlist any old wedding band. "Serena requested New Edition to play at her reception because they’re her favorite,” the source said of Williams having the '80s group perform on her special day. "They performed [their] hit songs 'A Little Bit of Love (Is All It Takes),' 'Cool It Now,' 'Can You Stand the Rain' and 'If It Isn’t Love.'"

As for the groom, Ohanian, 34, adorably kept referring to his new wife as “baby” throughout the night. “It was an awesome night and everyone just had a blast," the source added. "Some guests partied into the wee hours."