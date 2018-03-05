Inside the Oscars 2018 After Parties: PDA, Star-Studded Performances & Burger Chow-Downs! (Exclusive)

It's party time!

The 2018 awards season officially concluded with Sunday's Oscars and the stars went out to celebrate their wins, dance off their losses, and to go glam one last time.

From gorgeous couples packing on the PDA to stars indulging on In-N-Out burgers, the fetes proved to be the place to be. Some of the parties included charity auctions, which stars like Jamie Foxx, Katy Perry, and Elton John lent their voices to (literally!).

ET scored invites to this year’s biggest parties. Here’s what went down inside:

Byron Allen’s 2nd Annual Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala in the ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel: Epic On-Stage Slayage and One Perfect Fiance

Girl power! Jamie Foxx encouraged all the ladies to get on the dance floor for Beyonce’s “Run the World (Girls)” before getting the crowd hyped for the auction portion of the evening. He even stopped “Gold Digger” from playing to do a live version, complete with some impressive riffs. Chris Zylka proved he’s Paris Hilton’s perfect man by taking photos of her with fellow guests. “Paris and Chris look very much in love,” an eyewitness tells ET. “Their chairs were toward one another and every moment they had to themselves, they would lean closer to talk.”

Ahead of Katy Perry’s performance, the crowd began chanting her name. When Perry finally took the stage, she captivated the crowd so much that they thought a fire alarm going off was part of her performance!

Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts: PDA Fest and Chowing Down!

Once the show was over, nominee Saoirse Ronan let loose, chowing down on some In-N-Out burgers, fries, and popcorn on a couch with some friends. She was also spotted joking around with James Corden. Similarly, Margot Robbie decided to let her hair down on the dance floor, jamming out to a Justin Timberlake song and laughing and chatting with Elizabeth Banks. She also posed for a photo with Jared Leto.

After being forced to stay home sick from the Independent Spirit Awards the day before, Armie Hammer looked well at the soiree. His Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino posed in the official portrait shoot together.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got their cuddle on during their portrait session, which was captured on Vanity Fair's Instagram Stories.

Newlyweds Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard looked smitten with one another, packing on the PDA both on the carpet and inside the swanky bash.

Winner Frances McDormand appeared to be giving smiling fellow winner Kobe Bryant a piece of her mind in one cute snap. The Three Billboards star also embraced Gal Gadot on the carpet.

Padma Lakshmi ditched her Top Chef-level cuisine to enjoy an In-N-Out burger in a sheer cut-out gown. Emma Watson also cut loose with a glass of wine in hand, boogying on the dance floor.

Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscar After Party: Classic Pre-Retirement Performance

Caitlyn Jenner, Miley Cyrus, and Liam Hemsworth all left the party before the performance portion of the evening began. Things got pretty Shameless for actor Steve Howey, who was spotted flexing his arm and chest muscles to some male pals at the bar. The evening’s host, Elton John, joined the rock group Greta Van Fleet on stage for a performance of “Saturday Night Alright” on the piano.

Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center: Secret Romances and the Belles of the Ball

Zendaya and her rumored co-star boyfriend, Tom Holland, entered the party together. The pair were careful not to show off any blatant PDA while mingling with friends. One thing the Greatest Showman star didn’t keep a secret – her annoyance when an unknown man bumped into her without apologizing. An eyewitness tells ET she gave him “major side eye.” Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino posted up looking glam like the queens they are at one table, posing for photos together as outspoken activists of the “Me Too” movement.

