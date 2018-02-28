Ireland Baldwin Bares It All for Anti-Fur Campaign

Ireland Baldwin is baring it all!

The 22-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger stripped down for PETA's latest anti-fur campaign. In the sizzling black-and-white photo shared on Ireland's Instagram account, she's completely nude, her hair tousled with her arms up over her head as the words "I'd rather go naked than wear fur" are written in bright red and covering her body parts.

"It’s out! So thrilled to share my brand new Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur campaign with @peta! I’ve dreamt of shooting this for as long as I can remember. 💘" she wrote on Wednesday. "If you don’t truly know what goes into making fur, please educate yourself. Fur is cruel no matter what."

"If you wouldn’t skin and wear your own dog, then you shouldn’t wear fur at all because all animals are created equal," she continued. "Save our animals, save our planet and join me and #Peta in making more conscious choices ❤️🐺🦊🐻❤️"

Earlier this month, Gillian Anderson also posed in her birthday suit for the PETA campaign. Other celebrities who have participated in the past include Pink and Taraji P. Henson.

Ireland's risky photo shoot comes only months after she took to social media to post a lengthy message about combating body shaming and how "your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves."

ET chatted with Ireland last year about why it was important to speak out against the haters criticizing her body and the response she received from others.

“A lot of people I know needed to hear it that week, for some weird reason," she explained. "So, I don't know. I was kind of a voice for some people, some friends of mine that were going through something personal, and I was like, I have to say something.”

“I just think a lot of people get shamed for being who they are, and there's nothing wrong with being who you are and looking the way you look, as long as you're healthy and happy,” the blonde bombshell expressed. “So, I felt the need to say something that week, so I did.”

For more on Ireland's empowering message, watch below.

