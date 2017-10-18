Irwin Family Returns to Animal Planet 11 Years After Steve's Death
The Irwin family is headed back to Animal Planet!
Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin will be returning to the network in 2018, President and CEO of Discovery Communications, David Zaslav, announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes 11 years after Steve Irwin's death.
According to a press release, in addition to developing and producing television projects for Animal Planet, the Irwins will serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.
Footage of Steve and Terri trapping crocodiles together on their honeymoon became the first episode of The Crocodile Hunter, which debuted on Australia TV in 1996 and in North America a year later. The show became a worldwide hit for Animal Planet, airing from 1996 to 2007, and documenting Bindi and Robert's childhoods in the process.
Steve, who went on to star in other Animal Planet documentaries, like Croc Files, The Crocodile Hunter Diaries and New Breed Vets, died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary titled Ocean's Deadliest.
The Irwins took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the announcement with a video message to their fans.
"We're so excited to be returning to Animal Planet and our wonderful Discovery Communications family," Robert said.
"So watch out for next year," Bindi added. "We have wonderful new adventures coming to your television screen."
"It all started in 1996 with The Crocodile Hunter, and now, the Irwin family is back!" Terri concluded.
Steve's kids have definitely been following in his footsteps.