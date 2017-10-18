Irwin Family Returns to Animal Planet 11 Years After Steve's Death

The Irwin family is headed back to Animal Planet!

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin will be returning to the network in 2018, President and CEO of Discovery Communications, David Zaslav, announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes 11 years after Steve Irwin's death.

According to a press release, in addition to developing and producing television projects for Animal Planet, the Irwins will serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.

Footage of Steve and Terri trapping crocodiles together on their honeymoon became the first episode of The Crocodile Hunter, which debuted on Australia TV in 1996 and in North America a year later. The show became a worldwide hit for Animal Planet, airing from 1996 to 2007, and documenting Bindi and Robert's childhoods in the process.