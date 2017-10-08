It's a Family Affair! Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Join Noah on Stage During Katy Perry Tour Stop in NYC
This is one talented family!
Noah Cyrus was joined on stage by her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, towards the end of her set opening for Katy Perry during her Witness World Tour at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
But he wasn't the only family member on hand. Big sister Miley joined, and the three sang dad's hit, "Achy Breaky Heart," together!
The "Make Me Beg" singer is currently the opening act on Perry's tour, and opened up to ET in February about accepting advice from her famous family.
"I take advice from both my sisters all the time," she said. "We try to help each other as much as we can without getting in the catty sister fight."
Earlier in the week, Miley teamed up with her dad as well, covering the late Tom Petty's song "Wildflowers" on Thursday, as part of her week-long residency on The Tonight Show.
The 24-year-old covered a lot of territory during her time on the show, from an epic lip sync battle with Fallon, to channeling her godmother Dolly Parton, to tearing up when Hillary Clinton appeared on the late night show.
