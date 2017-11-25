Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Speak Out in Support of Malia Obama's Privacy
The first families are sticking together.
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter on Friday in support of Malia Obama, after photos and videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter smoking and kissing a young man at Harvard-Yale football game circulated on the Internet.
“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits,” Ivanka, 36, tweeted.
Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, had similar sentiments, urging the public to respect Malia's privacy.
“Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” Clinton, 37, wrote. “Be better.”
Malia is currently a freshman at Harvard University, after taking a gap year that included interning for Harvey Weinstein and working as a P.A. on sets with Lena Dunham and Halle Berry.
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Barack Obama Talks Dropping Daughter Malia Off at Harvard: 'It Was a Little Bit Like Open-Heart Surgery'
Chelsea Clinton Stands Up for Barron Trump: He 'Deserves the Chance' to Be a Kid
Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager Pen a Letter to Malia and Sasha Obama