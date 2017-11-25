Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Speak Out in Support of Malia Obama's Privacy

The first families are sticking together.

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter on Friday in support of Malia Obama, after photos and videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter smoking and kissing a young man at Harvard-Yale football game circulated on the Internet.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits,” Ivanka, 36, tweeted.