Jack Antonoff Casually Eating a Banana During Katy Perry's MTV VMA Opening Is All of Us
By
Musician Jack Antonoff was spotted having a snack attack during the MTV VMAs, casually munching on a banana during Katy Perry's opening monologue.
We relate, Jack.
Perry tried out her comedy chops, mixing political and pop culture jokes including jabs at the state of the world and fidget spinners -- but she didn't hit on her biggest rival of the night, Swift, who debuted her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
Lena Dunham, an occasional member of Swift's squad, and longtime girlfriend to Antonoff, tweeted about the moment:
