Jackée Harry Reveals 'Sister Sister' Reboot Is Finally 'Happening'

Jackée Harry didn't hesitate when prodded about the possibility of a Sister, Sister revival.

While visiting Steve Harvey on his talk show, Steve, on Tuesday to promote her role as JoAnn Payne on Tyler Perry's The Paynes, the 61-year-old actress responded matter-of-factly when asked if the beloved '90s sitcom was getting a reboot.

"Yeah, it's happening," she confirmed. "I'm excited."

The 227 alum was all smiles while briefly talking about the reboot, sweetly referring to Tia and Tamera Mowery, the twin stars of Sister, Sister, as "my babies." Harry played Tia's adoptive mother, Lisa, on the show, which ran six seasons from 1994-1998.

Fans have clamored for a reboot of the hugely popular series, and hope was briefly stoked in 2012 with rumors of a possible Sister, Sister film.

Then, last October, Tia Mowry told ET that a full series reboot was "closer than ever." "That's basically all I can say," she said at the time. "But I'm getting excited."

