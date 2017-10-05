Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is Happening... With One Chris Tucker-Sized Caveat
Jackie Chan is almost certain Rush Hour 4 is happening -- as long as Chris Tucker gives the final go-ahead!
The 63-year-old actor went on Power 106's The Cruz Show, where he excited fans of the buddy action-comedy franchise by announcing that a fourth installment should be on its way by next year.
"Rush Hour, you can do any time," the martial arts legend said, while discussing the challenges of possibly doing another Karate Kid, given how the characters have aged. And that's when he revealed the big news.
"[It's coming] next year," Chan shared. "For the last seven years we've been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed."
And while it seems to be an all-but certainty, Chan made it very clear that if Tucker bows out, it's not happening.
"Next year [we'll] probably start -- IF Chris Tucker agrees," he clarified. "It's not about money! It's about [having] time to make. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4, we're all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.'"
Chan talked to ET's Denny Directo at the premiere of the LEGO Ninjago Movie last month, where he revealed that the movie would probably be happening next year.
"Rush Hour 4, probably... next year," he shared, playfully digging at his Rush Hour co-star, laughing, "Who is Chris Tucker? You don't want to see me, I forget you. Come on, buddy."