Jackie Hoffman's Hilarious Reaction to Losing to Laura Dern Deserves Its Own Emmy
Trying to start her own Feud? Not so much. Actress Jackie Hoffman had the best response on Sunday night when she lost the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy to Laura Dern.
As the camera was close up on Hoffman’s face, she visibly shouted, “Dammit!” when Dern’s name was called for Big Little Lies.
But the 56-year-old star didn’t stop there. Hoffman took to Twitter to jokingly attack Dern using the hashtag “sore loser.”
“Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017,” she began, adding, “I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017.”
Hoffman continued her faux rant, quipping, “I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims.”
When serious reports started surfacing of Hoffman’s reaction, the Feud star set the record straight, tweeting, “I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?”
Prior to her hysterical televised moment, Hoffman spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier on the red carpet about her FX mini-series, which followed the feud between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.
“I feel like we were on this mission to bring these broads to the world and teach a younger generation what these women were like,” she told ET.
