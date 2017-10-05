Jacob Tremblay Celebrates 11th Birthday With Hilarious 'Stranger Things'-Inspired Photo

Jacob Tremblay is one clever cutie!

The Room star posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate his 11th birthday, with a Stranger Things-inspired twist.

In the pic, his head is photoshopped onto a still of Millie Bobby Brown as her character, Eleven, complete with bloody nose.

"Today I am #Eleven!!!" he declared in the caption. "Thanks for all the #birthday wishes!!! 🎂🎉"