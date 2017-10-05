Jacob Tremblay Celebrates 11th Birthday With Hilarious 'Stranger Things'-Inspired Photo
Jacob Tremblay is one clever cutie!
The Room star posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate his 11th birthday, with a Stranger Things-inspired twist.
In the pic, his head is photoshopped onto a still of Millie Bobby Brown as her character, Eleven, complete with bloody nose.
"Today I am #Eleven!!!" he declared in the caption. "Thanks for all the #birthday wishes!!! 🎂🎉"
Tremblay has proven to be quite the superfan when it comes to the sci-fi genre. Earlier this year, the Star Wars fan got to meet Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, at the premiere of his film, The Book of Henry.
The social media savvy youngster took to Twitter to share his excitement over meeting one of his idols.
