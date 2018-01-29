Jacob Tremblay Reveals How He Would Prepare for a 'Really Serious Scene' Filming 'Wonder' (Exclusive)

Wonder may have received an Oscar nomination for its makeup and hairstyling, but the movie never would have worked without Jacob Tremblay's performance as Auggie, a young boy with facial differences. In this exclusive featurette, Tremblay, who was nine during filming, reveals the sweet way he prepared for the part by spending time with real kids with facial differences and putting together a special binder.

"I asked them to send me letters and it has all these photos of the retreat and all the letters in here and it has a bunch of information about kids with facial differences," he explains. "I read this every day before I do a really serious scene, a really hard scene, to help me prepare for my scenes. Like, say it's a scene where someone's bullying me or I have to cry, so that's usually what I use this for and it helps a lot."

Lionsgate

The clip, from Wonder's home entertainment release, includes footage of one touching encounter, when a father tells Tremblay how he is changing the world for the better. "You're not just making a movie, you're really making parents like me very proud to have children like Nathaniel," he says. "And you're making their lives easier, that's how cool this is what you're doing."

"I can't think of a young man with as much respect and dignity and humility as what I've seen in you," the father continues. "There isn't a better person on this planet to play this part."

Wonder arrives on Blu-ray and DVD almost six years to the day when the novel was first published and includes a five-part documentary on the making of the movie, more behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentary by director Stephen Chbosky and author R.J. Palacio.

Wonder is available digitally on Jan. 30 and arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra on Feb. 13.

