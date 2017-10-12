Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden Stylishly Hit the Red Carpet Together -- See the Fashionable Pic!
Like stylish mom, like stylish son!
Jada Pinkett Smith and son Jaden Smith hit the red carpet together at the Umami Burger x Jaden Smith Artist Series Launch Event at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Jaden wore a green-and-black checkered top and wild, graffiti-style pants, while his mom wore leather leggings, denim shorts and a feathery jacket.
The proud mama also sweetly gave her baby boy a little kiss on the cheek.
But Jada and Jaden share more than a sense of style. In July, the 45-year-old actress posted a side-by-side pic of her 19-year-old son and a photo of her from the popular TV series, A Different World, which proved that Jaden is the spitting image of his mother!
Jada spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the premiere of Girls Trip a few days later, where she dished about the photo.
"Isn't that crazy?" she said. "When I saw that picture -- Will took that picture -- He was like, 'Yeah, look at this.' Yep, it's crazy... my child does look like me!"
For more on the Smith family, watch the video below!