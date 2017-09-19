Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Leah Remini's Scientology Claims: 'I Am Not a Scientologist'
Jada Pinkett Smith wants her fans to know that all she practices is "human kindness."
The actress took to Twitter to set the record straight after Leah Remini claimed she was a Scientologist in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.
According to Remini, who's been outspoken about the controversial religion, she knew "Jada's in" after hearing a story the Girls Trip star told about playing hide-and-seek with Tom Cruise on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July -- because Remini recalled a different version of events in her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.
"At first I thought he was joking," Remini wrote in her book of Cruise's alleged request at a party he threw, filled with A-list guests like Pinkett Smith. "But no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land."
On her WWHL appearance, Pinkett Smith told viewers that all their kids were involved in the game, and that Cruise was just trying to make the event fun for everyone -- which Remini said alerted her.
"I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time," Remini claimed to The Daily Beast. "I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."
The school Remini was referring to was the New Village Leadership Academy in Calabasas, California, which shut down in 2013. Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, reportedly donated nearly $1 million of their own money into the school. The couple promised the school was secular, but it promoted the teaching method of "Study Technology" on its website, a controversial practice devised by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.
"I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but [Pinkett Smith's story] was the tell-tale sign that she was still in," Remini continued to claim. "That was untrue. Bulls**t. There were no kids there. I was like, 'OK, alright, you're gonna do that? More power to ya.'"
Pinkett Smith responded to Remini's accusations early Tuesday morning, and said she was not a Scientologist.
"I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish," she said in a series of tweets. "I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist."
"I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist," she concluded. "I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power."
