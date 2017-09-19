Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Leah Remini's Scientology Claims: 'I Am Not a Scientologist'

Jada Pinkett Smith wants her fans to know that all she practices is "human kindness."

The actress took to Twitter to set the record straight after Leah Remini claimed she was a Scientologist in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

According to Remini, who's been outspoken about the controversial religion, she knew "Jada's in" after hearing a story the Girls Trip star told about playing hide-and-seek with Tom Cruise on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July -- because Remini recalled a different version of events in her book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.

"At first I thought he was joking," Remini wrote in her book of Cruise's alleged request at a party he threw, filled with A-list guests like Pinkett Smith. "But no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land."