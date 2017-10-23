Jaime Pressly Gives Birth to Twin Boys Leo and Lenon -- See the Cute Pic!
Jaime Pressly is a mom again -- twice over!
The My Name Is Earl star welcomed twin boys, Leo and Lenon, on Oct. 16, the 40-year-old actress revealed on Instagram on Monday.
"They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble," she captioned the pic.
Those two are a couple little cuties!
These are Pressly's first children with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi. She also has a 10-year-old, Dezi James Calvo, from a previous relationship.
In August, Pressly joked to ET about not recognizing her kids after the first ultrasound.
"[Hijazi and I] literally just walked out of the doctor from getting an ultrasound, and one of the pictures was slightly distorted and I went, 'Uh oh, when we deliver, it might be a My Name Is Earl episode, because I don't know whose baby that is!'" she cracked. "We were dying laughing."
