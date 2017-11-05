Jake Gyllenhaal, Angelina Jolie and More Honored at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards -- See All the Winners!

Among the A-listers honored at the black tie event, held annually at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, were Angelina Jolie, Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Kate Winslet, Allison Janney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Martgot Robbie, Harrison Ford and Shailene Woodley, among many others.

This year's ceremony benefited the Motion Picture and Television Fund, which has long served to help and support the health and human service needs of those in the entertainment industry.