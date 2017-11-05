Jake Gyllenhaal, Kate Winslet Honored at 2017 Hollywood Film Awards -- See All the Winners!
The 2017 awards season officially kicked off on Sunday with the star-studded 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards.
Late Late Show host James Corden presided over the ceremony, which brought together some of the biggest names in show business who turned out to celebrate the first awards show on the road to the Oscars.
Among the A-listers honored at the black tie event, held annually at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, were Angelina Jolie, Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Kate Winslet, Allison Janney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Martgot Robbie, Harrison Ford and Shailene Woodley, among many others.
This year's ceremony benefited the Motion Picture and Television Fund, which has long served to help and support the health and human service needs of those in the entertainment industry.
Check out the list below to see who were among the night's big winners.
Hollywood Career Achievement Award -- Gary Oldman
Hollywood Actor Award -- Jake Gyllenhaal for Stronger, presented by Amy Adams
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award -- Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana, presented by Vince Vaughn
Hollywood Actress Award -- Kate Winslet for Wonder Wheel, presented by Shailene Woodley
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award -- Allison Janney for I, Tonya, presented by Melissa McCarthy
Hollywood Comedy Award -- Adam Sandler for The Meyerowitz Stories, presented by Dustin Hoffman
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award -- Mary J. Blige for Mudbound, presented by Viola Davis
Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award -- Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name, presented by Dakota Johnson
New Hollywood Award -- Jamie Bell for Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, presented by Annette Bening
Hollywood Documentary Award -- Sean Combs for Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Hollywood Ensemble Award - I, Tonya cast, including Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Julianne Nicholson, Mckenna Grace, and Caitlin Carver, presented by Noomi Rapace
Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award -- The Big Sick cast, including Kumail Nanjiani, Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, and Ray Romano, presented by Jon Favreau
Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award -- Mudbound cast, including Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks, presented by Janelle Monáe
Hollywood Song Award -- Common, Andra Day, and Diane Warren for "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall
Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award -- Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung for First They Killed My Father, presented by Jacqueline Bisset
Hollywood Director Award -- Joe Wright for Darkest Hour, presented by Bryce Dallas Howard
Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award -- Taylor Sheridan for Wind River, presented by Elizabeth Olsen
Hollywood Producer Award -- Broderick Johnson, Andrew Kosove, and Cynthia Yorkin for Blade Runner 2049, presented by Harrison Ford
Hollywood Screenwriter Award -- Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber for The Disaster Artist, presented by James Franco
Hollywood Animation Award -- Coco, presented by Eva Longoria
Hollywood Cinematography Award -- Roger Deakins for Blade Runner 2049
Hollywood Film Composer Award -- Thomas Newman for Victoria & Abdul
Hollywood Editor Award -- Sidney Wolinsky for The Shape of Water
Hollywood Visual Effects Award -- Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist for War for the Planet of the Apes
Hollywood Sound Award -- Addison Teague & Dave Acord for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Hollywood Costume Design Award -- Jacqueline Durran for Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Make Up & Hair Styling Award -- Jenny Shircore for Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Production Design Award - Dennis Gassner for Blade Runner 2049