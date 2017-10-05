Jake Gyllenhaal Looks Like the Perfect Family Man in New Calvin Klein Fragrance Ad -- See the Stunning Photo
If this acting thing doesn't pan out, Jake Gyllenhaal could always turn to modeling.
The 36-year-old actor is the new face of Calvin Klein's Eternity fragrance, and while he's single in real life, the brand's latest ad campaign portrays him as a loving family man.
In the black-and-white image,Gyllenhaal is seen cuddled up to model Liya Kebede and 4-year-old actress Leila.
The Stronger star recently told Elle magazine that he's always interested in exploring new relationships, but is also quite content with the single life.
When asked what he thinks of being set up on dates, Gyllenhaal responded, "People should do it more often. I absolutely encourage it. There should be more of that in my life."
In the meantime, Gyllenhaal can always babysit his buddy, Ryan Reynolds' two kids.
