Jake Gyllenhaal Walks the Red Carpet With Boston Marathon Survivor Jeff Bauman at 'Stronger' Premiere
Jake Gyllenhaal has brought the glitz and glam of Hollywood to Boston.
The 36-year-old actor attended the premiere of his new film, Stronger, on Tuesday at the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, Massachusetts. And while he's no stranger to walking red carpets, this one was extra special.
The film chronicles the story of Jeff Bauman (Gyllenhaal), a real-life survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. At the time of the deadly attack, Bauman was cheering on his then-girlfriend, Erin Hurley (Tatiana Maslany), but lost his legs when two bombs went off near the finish line.
"From the moment I met Jeff, I was intimidated, I was nervous. I was nervous to try and tell his story as honestly as I could," Gyllenhaal said in an interview with local station WBZ-TV. "I didn’t really know it when I read the script and I really loved the character, that I would love the guy as much, a lot more actually."
And lucky fans at the rehab center, where Bauman himself recovered after the attack, were able to get a firsthand look at their newfound friendship!
Gyllenhaal certainly turned heads on the carpet, stepping out in a navy blue suit with a light blue dress shirt. But the real star of the night was Bauman, who looked dapper in a sophisticated suit and patterned tie. The two looked as happy as ever while posing side by side on the red carpet.
It appears Gyllenhaal and Bauman kept the celebrations going all night, attending a swanky after party together.
Stronger, which is based on Bauman's memoir of the same name, hits theaters Sept. 22.
