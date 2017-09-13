Jake Gyllenhaal Walks the Red Carpet With Boston Marathon Survivor Jeff Bauman at 'Stronger' Premiere

The film chronicles the story of Jeff Bauman (Gyllenhaal), a real-life survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. At the time of the deadly attack, Bauman was cheering on his then-girlfriend, Erin Hurley (Tatiana Maslany), but lost his legs when two bombs went off near the finish line.



"From the moment I met Jeff, I was intimidated, I was nervous. I was nervous to try and tell his story as honestly as I could," Gyllenhaal said in an interview with local station WBZ-TV. "I didn’t really know it when I read the script and I really loved the character, that I would love the guy as much, a lot more actually."



And lucky fans at the rehab center, where Bauman himself recovered after the attack, were able to get a firsthand look at their newfound friendship!