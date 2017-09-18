Jake Gyllenhaal on Whether Ex Taylor Swift Would Write Him a Country Song: ‘She’s Moved More Into Pop Now’

“If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?” Bauman quizzed Gyllenhaal. “Like a country song?”

“She’s sorta moved more into pop now,” the Boston native responded, straight-faced.

During the segment, which Gyllenhall shared on Facebook, Bauman also declared that he would have preferred the actor's Life costar, Ryan Reynolds, to portray him in Stronger, which centers on his experience surviving the 2013 bombing, losing his legs and helping authorities identify one of the bombing suspects.

“I was just wondering why he didn’t,” Bauman stated. “He would have been better, I think.”