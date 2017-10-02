Jake Owen Recounts Terrifying Las Vegas Shooting, Condemns Violence: ‘I Think It’s My Duty to Not Sit Back’

Country singer Jake Owen was standing on the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Concert on Sunday night, when a terrorist opened fire on a crowd of concert goers.

The horrific incident became the worst mass shooting incident in U.S. history with more than 50 confirmed fatalities and 200 victims injured.

Owen, 36, who was standing nearby as fellow country singer Jason Aldean was finishing his set, fled from the stage when the gunfire began.

“I’m just absolutely blown away,” Owen told CBS News hours after the attack. “We were in the middle of it. When the shots started being fired, and you could hear it ricocheting off the top of the roof of the stage, we started just running in any direction we could, because you didn’t know where it was coming from. You didn’t know if someone was on the ground, you didn’t know where it was coming from.”