Jake Paul Shares Emotional Vlog After Helping to Rescue Houston Hurricane Victims From Their Homes
Jake Paul is trying to make a difference for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The YouTuber showed a more serious side on his vlog on Thursday, as he shared a video of his journey helping evacuate victims of the storm.
"Just driving in this morning, there is a lot of chaos going on, and I really want you guys at home to be so thankful and grateful for the things that you guys have. You never know what's going to happen to it. We're doing all we can with Hurricane Harvey, and there's so many people helping," Paul told his fans at the beginning of the video, before documenting his day shuttling families to safety via trucks and jet skis.
By the end of the day, Paul reflected on the experience, saying that he was "super exhausted" and "super emotional."
"[I] don't really know what to make of this whole entire thing, but it's absolutely insane. There's so many families out there still. The hurricane is still going all across Texas and into Louisiana. We might head there today... There's still so much to be done here, and there's not enough people, and there's not enough supplies and there's not enough time."
"If you guys can get involved in any way, shape or form, please do," he pleaded.
