James Cameron Stands By Controversial 'Wonder Woman' Remarks, Slams Gal Gadot's 'Form-Fitting' Costume

James Cameron has heard the backlash about his disparaging remarks toward Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and he thinks you're wrong.

The Avatar director spoke with The Hollywood Reporterin an interview published on Wednesday, where he doubled down on his criticisms of the hit superhero film, and said he'll "stand by" his controversial remarks.

The acclaimed director took a lot of heat last month when he spoke with The Guardian while promoting the remastered re-release of Terminator 2. Cameron said at the time that Wonder Woman had been getting too much credit for being a feminist film.

"She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing," the director expressed. "I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards."