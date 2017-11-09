James Corden and ‘Stranger Things’ Kid Stars Perform in Motown Group ‘The Upside Downs’ And It’s Kind of Great

The Hawkins Five! Turns out the child stars of Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp – have a musical past… well, sort of.

On Wednesday’s The Late Late Show, host James Corden revealed that he was once in a Motown cover band with the Netflix stars.

“People thought it was weird that James hung out with us because he was an adult, but we actually went to school with him. He was held back a couple of years, but we’re in the same grade,” Wolfhard jokingly explained during the clip.

“The boys and I, we have so much in common. We love playing video games, we all like taking naps, most importantly, we all love Motown,” Corden said. “We sold out a retirement home for old folks and we killed. We killed, literally.”